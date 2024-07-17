Mason Miller Throws Fastest Pitch in MLB All-Star Game History
Mason Miller made his All-Star Game debut Tuesday night, and the Oakland A's closer left quite an impression. His dominant three-up, three-down inning included two strikeouts of perennial All-Stars and the fastest pitch thrown in the history of the MLB All-Star Game.
Miller entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and quickly retired Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on a fly out. He then faced Shohei Ohtani in a battle many had hoped for, striking out the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger out on a nasty slider.
Then, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner stepped into the box and Miller greeted him with a 103.6-mph fastball. It was the fastest pitch at an All-Star Game in the pitch-tracking era, which began in 2008.
Yes, he missed with the pitch, but followed it up with a 101.9-mph fastball Turner couldn't catch up to. He struck the three-time All-Star out on a full count after unleashing five pitchers thrown at 101.9 mph or higher in the at-bat.
All told, Miller hit triple digits eight times in the 12 pitches he threw. The 25-year-old was nothing short of electric.
Miller entered the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with a record of 1-1, a 2.27 ERA, a WHIP of 0.86 and 70 strikeouts against 14 walks in 39 2/3 innings. He also has 15 saves in 17 opportunities. Oakland has a good one.