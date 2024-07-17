SI

Mason Miller Throws Fastest Pitch in MLB All-Star Game History

Miller hit 103.6 mph on the radar gun during the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Ryan Phillips

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics (19) pitches in the fifth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics (19) pitches in the fifth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Mason Miller made his All-Star Game debut Tuesday night, and the Oakland A's closer left quite an impression. His dominant three-up, three-down inning included two strikeouts of perennial All-Stars and the fastest pitch thrown in the history of the MLB All-Star Game.

Miller entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and quickly retired Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on a fly out. He then faced Shohei Ohtani in a battle many had hoped for, striking out the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger out on a nasty slider.

Then, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner stepped into the box and Miller greeted him with a 103.6-mph fastball. It was the fastest pitch at an All-Star Game in the pitch-tracking era, which began in 2008.

Yes, he missed with the pitch, but followed it up with a 101.9-mph fastball Turner couldn't catch up to. He struck the three-time All-Star out on a full count after unleashing five pitchers thrown at 101.9 mph or higher in the at-bat.

All told, Miller hit triple digits eight times in the 12 pitches he threw. The 25-year-old was nothing short of electric.

Miller entered the 2024 MLB All-Star Game with a record of 1-1, a 2.27 ERA, a WHIP of 0.86 and 70 strikeouts against 14 walks in 39 2/3 innings. He also has 15 saves in 17 opportunities. Oakland has a good one.

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB