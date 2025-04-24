SI

Matt Chapman Makes Impressive Statcast Era History With Home Run

Chapman put his name in the Giants' statcast record book.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman homered off a 100.4 mph pitch from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe.
Matt Chapman blasted a home run on Thursday afternoon that made history.

In the bottom of the fifth inning with the San Francisco Giants trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2, the All-Star third baseman launched a 2-1 sinker from Abner Uribe over the fence in centerfield for a two-run homer.

Statcast tracked the pitch from Uribe at 100.4 mph, making Chapman's home run the first in the majors this season on a pitch of 100 mph or faster, according to The Athletic's Eno Sarris.

Additionally, according to MLB's Sarah Langs, it was the fastest pitch a Giants player has hit for a home run in the pitch-tracking era, which began in 2008. The previous leader was a 100.2 mph pitch Heliot Ramos took out on September 15, 2024.

Chapman is hitting .233 to start the season, but boasts a .400 on-base percentage and an OPS of .853. That was his fifth home run to go along with 16 RBIs.

