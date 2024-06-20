Matt Waldron Is Making the Knuckleball Cool Again
Reviving a classic is always a dicey proposition, but Matt Waldron is making it look easy.
The San Diego Padres right-hander is Major League Baseball's first knuckleballer since 2021 and he has been baffling hitters with it over his last eight starts. On Wednesday, Waldron was lights out against the Philadelphia Phillies. In seven innings, he allowed one run on five hits, while striking out six and allowing two walks. It was his fourth win in his last five decisions and continued an incredible stretch of success in his last eight appearances.
Over those last eight starts, Waldron is 4–2 with a 1.82 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. In 49 1/3 innings he has struck out 47 hitters, while only allowing 32 hits and surrendering 12 walks. Opposing hitters are slashing a pitiful .184/.253/.270 line against him for an OPS of .523. Only two players have taken him deep since May 11, and both are perennial All-Stars in Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman.
Before this recent stretch, the 27-year-old had been up and down to open the season. In his first seven starts, Waldron was 1–4 with a 5.82 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP. The turnaround has been remarkable.
Unlike classic knuckleballers, Waldron doesn't throw it exclusively. He throws the knuckleball 38.5% of the time, working off of it with a low-90s four-seam fastball (21.9%), a high-70s sweeper (19.4%), and a sinker in the low-90s (15.0%). His knuckleball is also a bit different. Unlike Tim Wakefield's—which resembled a cotton ball floating in the wind—Waldron's comes in a bit harder, at and average of 77.3 mph. Like snowflakes, knuckleballs all seem to be a bit unique.
It's an understatement to say opposing hitters are not faring well against Waldron's signature offering. Against the knuckler, batters have an XBA of .198, an xSLG of .292, a xwOBA of .241 and a whiff rate of 26.3. That's pretty incredible for a pitch with a spin rate of 259.
Baseball fans have a love affair with a knuckleball, mostly because it seems like anyone could throw it regardless of your physical gifts. Plus, it just looks cool.
The world is noticing what Waldron is doing. Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. called the offering "deadly" and said it was the best pitch he'd seen in baseball. Patrick Mahomes is joking about learning the knuckleball and named Waldron specifically. The gospel of the knuckler is spreading.
Here's hoping Waldron's success reignites the sport's love for the knuckleball. He's making the odd little pitch cool again.