Max Fried Had Admirable Gesture for Tarik Skubal Ahead of MLB All-Star Game
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will take the ball for the American League as the team's starter in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta. It's the first career All-Star start for Skubal, who seems to have received an assist from fellow AL All-Star and New York Yankees ace Max Fried.
Skubal told Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery that Fried had called him recently with an admirable offer.
"He asked me if I wanted to start (the ASG)," Skubal said.
Skubal told Woodbery that he initially balked at Fried's offer, and extended the offer back to Fried, who had spent the first eight seasons of his career in Atlanta, where the All-Star Game will take place.
That's when Fried insisted.
"I think you deserve it," Fried insisted. "I was just wondering if you wanted to start it."
Skubal said he then received the call from AL manager Aaron Boone, who let him know he'd be the AL's starter. The Tigers ace, who ranks third in the AL in ERA and second in strikeouts, said he admired Fried for the remarkable gesture.
"It was actually a really cool conversation [with Fried]," Skubal said. "It’s a very professional thing to do, and I've got a ton of respect for guys that do stuff like that."
Fried on Friday opted out of the All-Star Game, likely due to the shorter turnaround from his start against the Chicago Cubs, an appearance in which he exited due to a blister on his left index finger.
The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.