Max Scherzer Had Funny, Three-Word Roast of Pete Alonso During Rangers-Mets Game
There weren't many funny moments for the Texas Rangers during their 14-2 loss to the New York Mets on Monday, but Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer provided a moment of comedic relief during Mets slugger Pete Alonso's at-bat in the top of the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
With Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner relegated to pitching duties in the rout, Alonso stepped up to the plate and worked a five-pitch walk, electing not to swing at any of the juicy offerings Knizner was dealing.
Scherzer, watching from the top step of the dugout, proceeded to roast Alonso for not swinging once during the at-bat in a funny moment that was caught on camera by the SNY broadcast.
"Swing the bat," Scherzer good-naturedly yelled at Alonso, who chuckled as he jogged down the first base line.
The Rangers hurler simply couldn't believe that Alonso, who has belted 40 or more home runs in a season three times, didn't take a cut at one offering from Knizner, who averaged 43.4 MPH on his pitches.
Scherzer and Alonso were teammates on the Mets for the 2022 season and part of the 2023 campaign before the former was dealt to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline.