MLB Umpire Had Funny Moment With Aaron Judge, Blake Snell During Yankees-Giants Game
At 6'7", New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one of the tallest players to ever put on an MLB uniform.
One umpire amusingly seemed to think that San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell forgot this fact during the Yankees' 7-5 win over the Giants on Sunday. Facing Judge in the top of the third inning with the count 1-and-0, Snell delivered a changeup near Judge's shins at the bottom of the zone, a borderline pitch for almost any other hitter, but one that home plate umpire Jonathan Parra ruled a ball.
When Snell appeared upset at the call, Parra amusingly gestured at Judge in a you-see-how-tall-this-guy-is sort of way.
That's too good.
Judge, one of the hottest hitters in the game at the moment, went on to work a four-pitch walk in the at-bat, finishing his day 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored.
Meanwhile, Judge's teammate Juan Soto belted a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the top of the ninth that ultimately powered New York to a victory.
The Yankees (42-19) own the best record in MLB heading into a six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers.