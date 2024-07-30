SI

Mets Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher Paul Blackburn From Athletics, per Report

After eight years in Oakland, the California native is heading east.

Patrick Andres

May 4, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Miami Marlins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
As they navigate a crowded National League wild-card race, the New York Mets have reportedly upgraded their pitching staff.

The Mets are acquiring pitcher Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Blackburn, 30, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Athletics. The Antioch, Calif. native is 4-2 for Oakland this season with a 4.41 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched.

He has been an All-Star once in his career, making the American League squad in 2022. All told, he has a 21-26 career record with a 4.83 ERA and 308 strikeouts in 404 innings.

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, New York is sending pitcher Kade Morris back to the Athletics in the deal.

The Mets, who have caught fire in the season's midsection, currently occupy the NL's second wild-card spot. They trail the Atlanta Braves by one game for the first one, and sit in a virtual tie with the San Diego Padres for their present position.

