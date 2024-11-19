Mets Acquire OF Jose Siri in Offseason Trade With Rays
The New York Mets secured some much needed outfield depth on Tuesday in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Mets acquired veteran outfielder Jose Siri in a one-for-one swap that will send relief pitcher Eric Orze to the Rays, according to SNY's Anthony DiComo.
Siri, 29, featured in 130 games for Tampa Bay last season. He recorded a career-high 1.9 WAR while slashing .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Over his last two seasons, he's clubbed 43 home runs in 231 games while providing quality defense in center field.
Siri was hit with a three-game suspension early into the 2024 season stemming from an altercation with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe, during which the two sides exchanged punches in a benches-clearing brawl.
As for Orze, the 27-year-old right-handed reliever has only made two appearances in MLB in his career. He owns a 21.60 ERA across just 1 2/3 innings. Orze spent the majority of last season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he had a 2.92 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.