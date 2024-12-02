Mets Agree to Two-Year Deal With SP Frankie Montas
The New York Mets made a splash in free agency on Sunday evening, locking down the newest member of their starting rotation for the 2025 season.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets are in agreement with veteran right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas on a two-year, $34 million contract, pending a physical.
Montas, 31, has pitched nine seasons in MLB. He started the 2024 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds but was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. In all, he recorded a 4.84 ERA across 30 starts with 148 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings.
This will be Montas's second stint pitching in New York, having had previously played for the Yankees. Because of injuries, he made a total of just nine appearances for the franchise across part of two seasons. Prior to his brief stay in pinstripes, he'd pitched six years for the Oakland Athletics.
The Mets are still in contention to secure coveted free agent outfielder Juan Soto, who remains the top prize in MLB's open market. Their pursuit of Soto hasn't prevented them from getting other necessary pieces added to the roster, as Montas could prove to be a valuable piece despite not being at his best the last couple of years.