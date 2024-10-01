Mets and Braves Players Shared Weird, Classy Celebration After Both Clinched
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets played a doubleheader on Monday that resulted in both teams clinching playoff spots. The Mets won a thriller in Game 1 and then the Braves won what felt like a much lower-stakes Game 2, which earned both teams the right to party.
Which is exactly what they did. First seperately in their locker rooms and then eventually back on the field. Together. Yes, some members of the NL East rivals actually got together on the field after the game to celebrate together. If you think about it for too long, you might be left feeling a little confused.
This is a really werid image. These teams have been rivals since the 1960s. They both lost games to each other yesterday. And then they celebrated together.
We may never see anything quite like this again. Especially when you add in the fact that they were playing a regular season doubleheader the day after the regular season ended. When you throw in the part where they both could clinch and did and it probably is worth celebrating together. No matter how weird it might actually be.