Mets and Braves Players Shared Weird, Classy Celebration After Both Clinched

Mets and Braves players celebrate together. /
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets played a doubleheader on Monday that resulted in both teams clinching playoff spots. The Mets won a thriller in Game 1 and then the Braves won what felt like a much lower-stakes Game 2, which earned both teams the right to party.

Which is exactly what they did. First seperately in their locker rooms and then eventually back on the field. Together. Yes, some members of the NL East rivals actually got together on the field after the game to celebrate together. If you think about it for too long, you might be left feeling a little confused.

This is a really werid image. These teams have been rivals since the 1960s. They both lost games to each other yesterday. And then they celebrated together.

We may never see anything quite like this again. Especially when you add in the fact that they were playing a regular season doubleheader the day after the regular season ended. When you throw in the part where they both could clinch and did and it probably is worth celebrating together. No matter how weird it might actually be.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

