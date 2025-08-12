Mets Announce New Role for Frankie Montas Amid Disappointing Season
The Mets have endured a difficult second half of the season, having lost seven games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
As the team's struggles continue to mount, manager Carlos Mendoza announced Tuesday that he'd be making a change to the starting rotation. Veteran right-hander Frankie Montas is no longer set to make his next scheduled start and will instead be pitching out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future, Mendoza told reporters.
The team hasn't officially decided on a replacement in the rotation for Montas. Mendoza indicated they'd been eyeing Noah McLean and Brandon Sproat, two of the organization's top pitching prospects, as potential call-ups, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. McLean is the No. 3 prospect in New York's farm, while Sproat is No. 5, per MLB Pipeline.
In 2025, Montas has made seven starts and eight total appearances. He has a career worst 6.38 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 12 walks in 36 2/3 innings. In his most recent outing, Saturday against the Brewers, Montas followed an opener and pitched three innings while surrendering three runs, though only one was earned.
The 32-year-old would've been in line to start Saturday against the Mariners, but instead it seems the team will look to one of its farmhands instead.