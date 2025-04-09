Mets Announcer Torched Marlins Manager Over Mind-Boggling Move in Pete Alonso At-Bat
New York Mets TV play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen is one of the best in the game because he's never afraid to share how he feels about a moment or play. That was on display during New York's 10-5 win over Miami on Tuesday when he lit into Marlins manager Clayton McCullough over a mind-boggling move during Pete Alonso's at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Marlins intentionally walked Juan Soto to load the bases for Alonso in a one-run game. That move normally would be made to set up a possible double play and is something that has been done by managers since basically the start of baseball.
McCullough, however, decided to go a different route as he brought his infield in which, with one out, didn't make any sense to Cohen.
"And again they bring the infield in with the bases load and one out against Alonso," Cohen said. "What is going on? Why would they set up the double play and then not play for the double play? Something is eschew."
The Marlins also brought in their outfield and then watched as Alonso crushed a double to left center that emptied the bases.
Cohen was in disbelief after that, saying: "You see how shallow the center fielder was playing against Pete Alonso? What are you doing?"
Not the best strategy.
The Marlins dropped to 5-6 with the loss. The Mets are now 8-3.