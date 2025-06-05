Mets Announcers Joked About Juan Soto’s Contract During His Corny Bottle Flip Moment
Juan Soto, hitter of home runs and ... flipper of bottles?
The New York Mets star added a skill to his impressive resume during his club's 6-1 win over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
With the Mets leading the Dodgers 6-0 in the top of the ninth inning just a day after losing to Los Angeles on a walk-off, New York's dugout could understandably exhale a bit and let loose.
And that's exactly what they did, as Soto, with a crew of Mets teammates huddled around him near the top step of the dugout, perfectly flipped a bottle of water to the amusement of the Mets broadcast booth.
Mets color analyst Ron Darling took the opportunity to make the perfect joke while invoking Soto's record $765 million contract.
"He's telling them, 'That's why they pay me the big bucks, guys,' " Darling quipped.
In all seriousness, Soto has every reason to have a bit of a pep in his step. After enduring an icy start to his career in Queens, Soto is heating up at the dish, with three home runs, six RBI and six walks in his last six games played. Perhaps the biggest testament to the fact that Soto is indeed feeling more comfortable at the plate is the return of the patented Soto shuffle, his mojo in the batter's box.
The vibes are immaculate.