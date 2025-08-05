Mets Announcer Roasted Team’s First Baseman After His Embarrassing Mistake
The New York Mets lost at home to the Cleveland Guardians, 7-6, on Monday night and now sit 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
The Mets had Mark Vientos at first base against the Guardians, which was just the second time this season he has played that position. He was immediately tested in the first inning when Cleveland's Angel Martines hit a lazy foul pop up between home and first.
This looked like it should have been an easy out but Vientos overran it and could only watch as the ball fell to the ground behind him.
Mets announcer Ron Darling didn't hold back, saying: "I don't know what to say. I mean, c'mon. It's a pop up. Let's go!"
Here's how that played out:
That mistake didn't end up costing the Mets, as Martinez ended up fouling out to the catcher but it was a tough look for Vientos. And it's safe to say Darling wasn't too impressed by it.