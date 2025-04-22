SI

Mets Announcers Tried So Hard to Figure Out Nick Castellanos’s Tasty Mid-Game Snack

Andy Nesbitt

Nick Castellanos enjoyed an Uncrustables during Monday's loss to the Mets.
Nick Castellanos enjoyed an Uncrustables during Monday's loss to the Mets. / @SNY
In this story:

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos got a little hungry during Monday night's loss to the New York Mets so he did what any Little Leaguer might do—he pulled out an Uncrustables and took it down while watching his friends play in the game.

Uncrustables are a classic snack with many different flavor options. Peanut butter and jelly is probably the most popular of the options and it seemed like that was what Castellanos was enjoying in the Phillies dugout.

The Mets broadcast captured the moment and the announcers tried to so hard to come up with the name of the delicious snack.

After one of the guys in the booth called it a "lunchable," Keith Hernandez jumped in with a ton of confidence and gave another wrong answer.

"No it’s not a lunchable, it’s a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Crustable. It’s called a crustable," Hernandez said.

"Crustable," Gary Cohen replied. "I knew there was an "able" in there."

So close, fellas, but it would be weird if there a thing that was just made up of all crust.

The Mets won the game, 5-4, and Castellanos went 0-for-4 at the plate. But he did have a nice little snack.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB