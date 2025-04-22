Mets Announcers Tried So Hard to Figure Out Nick Castellanos’s Tasty Mid-Game Snack
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos got a little hungry during Monday night's loss to the New York Mets so he did what any Little Leaguer might do—he pulled out an Uncrustables and took it down while watching his friends play in the game.
Uncrustables are a classic snack with many different flavor options. Peanut butter and jelly is probably the most popular of the options and it seemed like that was what Castellanos was enjoying in the Phillies dugout.
The Mets broadcast captured the moment and the announcers tried to so hard to come up with the name of the delicious snack.
After one of the guys in the booth called it a "lunchable," Keith Hernandez jumped in with a ton of confidence and gave another wrong answer.
"No it’s not a lunchable, it’s a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Crustable. It’s called a crustable," Hernandez said.
"Crustable," Gary Cohen replied. "I knew there was an "able" in there."
So close, fellas, but it would be weird if there a thing that was just made up of all crust.
The Mets won the game, 5-4, and Castellanos went 0-for-4 at the plate. But he did have a nice little snack.