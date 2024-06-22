Mets Announcers Pile on Visiting Fan for Throwing Home Run Ball Back at Wrigley Field
The New York Mets proved rude guests in the first game of their three-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, tagging pitcher Shota Imanaga for 10 runs in an 11–1 win.
Accordingly, Chicago fans had little reason to be charitable Saturday.
The Cubs jumped out to a 6–0 lead Saturday before Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez cracked a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. That home run landed in the Wrigley Field bleachers, and as is custom, the New York fan who caught it was immediately met with pressure to throw it back onto the field.
He acquiesced, leading to criticism from the Mets' perpetually plain-speaking SNY team.
"That is too much peer pressure. Grow a spine, man," play-by-play announcer Steve Gelbs said.
"Obviously not a leader," color commentator Ron Darling added.
Chicago and New York's rivalry—ignited during the two teams' NL East days and renewed in the 2015 NLCS—appears to persevere into the present day.