Mets' Brandon Nimmo Briefly Hospitalized After Hotel Room Mishap
The New York Mets have been playing their best baseball of the season of late, having turned things around in the month of June.
Unfortunately, they will be without star outfielder Brandon Nimmo on Monday—the result of a bizarre injury he sustained Sunday night while in his hotel room.
Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Monday that Nimmo suffered a gash on his head after slipping in his hotel room on Sunday evening, via Tim Healey of Newsday.
Mendoza said Nimmo did not suffer a concussion, but was hospitalized until just a few hours ahead of first pitch on Monday for the tilt against the Washington Nationals.
With Nimmo out of the lineup, Jeff McNeil was penciled in at left field.
Nimmo is slashing .247/.367/.448 with 13 home runs and a team-high 50 RBI. In June, he hit .315 with six homers and 21 RBI, enjoying his best month of the season along with many of his teammates.
The team entered the month of June with a 24–33 record, and now sit at 40–41 entering July. Their fans are hoping they can pick up the slack in Nimmo's absence, and the star left fielder can get back into the lineup before long.
Monday is the first game of a four-game set against the Nationals which ends July 4. New York does not have a scheduled day off until the All-Star break.