Mets Broadcaster Keith Hernandez Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Work for Free

Weather in Baltimore forced the SNY crew to work a doubleheader.

Keith Hernandez is a Mets color commentator for SNY. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The game between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards was postponed due to rain, forcing the two squads to begin a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.

Given the rescheduling, New York's SNY was already in town—and was ever-so-lucky to add an extra game to its broadcasting schedule. Announcers Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez, however, didn't sound too thrilled about it.

During the fourth inning of Thursday afternoon's Game 1, Hernandez made it clear that—despite essentially being forced into calling two games in one day—he'll still only be working his allotted assignment for the season.

"They have to lop one off on me," said Hernandez. "I only do 110. So, this is one I wasn't supposed to do."

"But couldn't you throw it in gratis?" Cohen responded, sarcastically. "In recognition of how well they've treated you over the years?" No?"

Take a look at the full clip below:

A good chuckle between the two made it clear that they have no real animosity towards the network.

Thanks to a two-run Gunner Henderson home run, the Orioles lead the Mets 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Game 2 from Baltimore is set for 5:05 p.m. EST from Camden Yards.

