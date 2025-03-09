SI

Mets Starting Catcher Francisco Alvarez to Miss Time After Surgery

Tim Capurso

Alvarez after a strikeout. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The New York Mets will be without their starting backstop to begin the 2025 season.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez will miss six-to-eight weeks with a fractured left hamate bone, an injury that will require surgery, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Sunday. Alvarez reportedly suffered the injury on Saturday during live at-bats, Mendoza said.

Alvarez is entering his fourth season—and third full campaign—with the Mets. The 23-year-old has posted a .221/.294/.423 slash line with 37 home runs, 111 RBI and 93 runs scored in 228 career games.

Veteran Luis Torrens is the only other catcher listed on the Mets' active roster.

Tim Capurso
