SI

Mets Demote Former All-Star Pitcher to Triple A Amid Rough Patch

The New York hurler has struggled since mid-July.

Patrick Andres

Kodai Senga has a 6.56 ERA in his last eight starts.
Kodai Senga has a 6.56 ERA in his last eight starts. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

For Mets pitcher Kodai Senga, 2025 has been a tale of two halves.

From the start of the season until July 21, Senga went 10–4 with a 1.39 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings. Since then, Senga is 4–4 with a nightmarish 6.56 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

As a result, New York announced Friday. that it would option Senga to the Triple A Syracuse Mets. In a corresponding move, the Mets activated catcher Francisco Alvarez from the 10-day injured list.

Senga joined New York for the 2023 season after a decorated career in Japan, and immediately made a splash. Even as the Mets struggled, he went 12–7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings. He finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting and was runner-up for Rookie of the Year.

Injuries abbreviated his 2024 season, but he appeared to return to form to begin '25. That gradually changed, culminating in his allowance of a season-high five earned runs against the Marlins Sunday.

New York currently occupies the NL's final wild-card spot, and leads the Giants by four games with 22 left to play this season.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB