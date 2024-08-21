SI

Mets Display Perfect Meme on Citi Field Jumbotron After Walk-Off Win vs. Orioles

Tom Dierberger

Mets outfielder Jesse Winker celebrates after hitting a walk-off homer against the Orioles at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets were feeling good after their 4–3 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.

Shortly after outfielder Jesse Winker hit an electric walk-off homer to beat the Orioles in the series finale, the Mets' operating staff tossed a classic meme up on the Jumbotron.

Even after the dramatic win, the Mets are still on the outside looking in at the National League playoff picture. They are currently 66-61 and sit eight games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and two games behind the Atlanta Braves for the NL's third and final wild-card spot.

The Mets now hit the road to begin an important four-game series against the San Diego Padres, who are looking to finish off a sweep over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

