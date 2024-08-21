Mets Display Perfect Meme on Citi Field Jumbotron After Walk-Off Win vs. Orioles
The New York Mets were feeling good after their 4–3 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.
Shortly after outfielder Jesse Winker hit an electric walk-off homer to beat the Orioles in the series finale, the Mets' operating staff tossed a classic meme up on the Jumbotron.
Even after the dramatic win, the Mets are still on the outside looking in at the National League playoff picture. They are currently 66-61 and sit eight games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and two games behind the Atlanta Braves for the NL's third and final wild-card spot.
The Mets now hit the road to begin an important four-game series against the San Diego Padres, who are looking to finish off a sweep over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.