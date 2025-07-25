SI

Mets' Edwin Diaz Shares Surprising Stance on Pitching in Next World Baseball Classic

Diaz tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Tim Capurso

Edwin Diaz missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his patellar tendon in the World baseball Classic.
Edwin Diaz missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his patellar tendon in the World baseball Classic. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz wants to pitch in the World Baseball Classic again. Diaz pitched for Puerto Rico in 2023, but his first appearance in the WBC came to an abrupt end when he tore his patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic.

One could understand, then, if Diaz was feeling a bit leery about pitching in the event in 2026. But that's not the case at all.

"As of now I would play if I had the chance," Diaz said last week according to the New York Post. “I didn’t get hurt pitching. That’s something that could happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching maybe I’d be a little bit scared—but I just want to go and represent my country and have fun."

While it's true that Diaz's injury did not occur while he was pitching, it's likely that the Mets aren't too keen about seeing their closer taking part in the WBC again, if Diaz picks up his contract option and returns to New York in '26.

Diaz, a three-time All-Star, has pitched to a 1.55 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings piched for New York in 2025. The Puerto Rican team is headlined by Diaz's Mets teammate Francisco Lindor, who is the club's captain. The WBC begins on March 5 next year.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB