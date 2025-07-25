Mets' Edwin Diaz Shares Surprising Stance on Pitching in Next World Baseball Classic
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz wants to pitch in the World Baseball Classic again. Diaz pitched for Puerto Rico in 2023, but his first appearance in the WBC came to an abrupt end when he tore his patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic.
One could understand, then, if Diaz was feeling a bit leery about pitching in the event in 2026. But that's not the case at all.
"As of now I would play if I had the chance," Diaz said last week according to the New York Post. “I didn’t get hurt pitching. That’s something that could happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching maybe I’d be a little bit scared—but I just want to go and represent my country and have fun."
While it's true that Diaz's injury did not occur while he was pitching, it's likely that the Mets aren't too keen about seeing their closer taking part in the WBC again, if Diaz picks up his contract option and returns to New York in '26.
Diaz, a three-time All-Star, has pitched to a 1.55 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings piched for New York in 2025. The Puerto Rican team is headlined by Diaz's Mets teammate Francisco Lindor, who is the club's captain. The WBC begins on March 5 next year.