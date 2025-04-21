Mets Expertly Trolled Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Using His Brother
2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. made headlines on Sunday when he took umbrage with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's handling of Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic's lack of hustle during Atlanta's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Acuna took to X and called out Snitker, whom he believed handled Kelenic's situation far differently than a similar instance involving Acuna himself back in 2019.
Well, the division rival New York Mets were clearly watching the situation unfold. And the Mets, who employ Acuna's brother Luisangel Acuna, couldn't resist having a little fun at the Braves star's expense.
When Acuna stepped to the plate for the Mets in the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday's game, the scoreboard operator proceeded to expertly troll the Braves star using a witty description of his brother.
The Mets simply wanted to point out that Luisangel Acuna hadn't done any tweeting on Sunday. Now that's textbook trolling.