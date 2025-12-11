Mets Fans Furiously Ripped Team Over 2026 Spring Training Tickets Post
It's not looking like a great year to be a Mets fan.
In the last three weeks, the Mets have lost three fan-favorites in Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso amid a drastic makeover following the team's disappointing 83–79 record last season. The Dodgers reportedly outbid the Mets by a few million to acquire Díaz, while Alonso joined the Orioles on a massive five-year deal, one that the Mets didn't seem interested in countering.
In the wake of the franchise’s big losses, the team chose Thursday, just one day after losing Alonso, to post a promotion on their 2026 Spring training tickets on social media.
Mets fans unsurprisingly reacted in a very sane and normal way. Here were some of the top comments:
Given the last few weeks, it makes sense as to why fans aren't exactly praising their front office at the moment. While the Mets' NL East rivals continue to strengthen their rosters, New York has very little to show for itself in a quiet offseason thus far.
“You’ve now paid Soto ($765) million to walk 150 times next year,” former Mets pitcher and SNY analyst Ron Darling said following the team's latest moves (or lack thereof).
The thrill of their 2024 NLCS run is long gone. The thrill of signing Juan Soto, also gone. What’s left for many fans is just a sad feeling of despair as they watch their team—which ranks among the highest in the league in payroll—try to plug their many roster holes and bounce back after last year’s brutal collapse.
Mets owner Steve Cohen apologized to his fanbase in September when the team missed the postseason, and he recently said in a text to Jon Heyman, “I totally understand the fans’ reaction. There is lots of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.”
If Cohen wants fans to buy tickets this season, he had better put some money where his mouth is.