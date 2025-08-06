SI

Mets Fans Give Guardians' Gavin Williams Classy Standing Ovation After Near No-Hitter

What an outing for the Cleveland pitcher.

Gavin Williams came oh-so-close to the Guardians' first no-hitter in 44 years.
In addition to baseball's longest World Series championship drought, the Cleveland Guardians own baseball's longest no-hitter drought, and that will last for another day.

Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams came two outs shy of the club's first no-hitter since 1981 Wednesday, giving up only a home run to New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. After inducing a flyout from first baseman Pete Alonso and walking left fielder Brandon Nimmo, Williams was lifted in favor of pitcher Hunter Gaddis.

In a spectacle nearly as rare as a no-hitter, Mets fans rewarded Williams with a standing ovation as he walked off the mound.

Gaddis retired designated hitter Mark Vientos to preserve his team's 4–1 victory, which brought Cleveland within a game of the American League's final wild-card playoff spot. Williams took the win, his seventh on the season.

A no-hitter, however, will have to wait for another day.

