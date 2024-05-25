Mets' Francisco Lindor Explains Viral At-Bat When He Just Stared at Strike Three
Anyway you slice it, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has had a 2024 to forget.
The four-time All-Star is slashing .208/.277/.366 in 50 games this year—all career lows by leaps and bounds. A .216 batting average on balls in play is doubtlessly hurting him, but the knowledge you're suffering from bad luck is cold comfort when your team is losing the way the Mets are.
On Saturday, Lindor stunned fans by taking a pitch right down the middle for strike three on a full count during a 7-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He explained his logic after the game.
“My best bet was just to take a pitch," Lindor said, "and it just so happened it was the one strike he threw in the at-bat."
Lindor pointed out that pitcher Randy Rodríguez hadn't hit the zone during his plate appearance.
"He hasn't thrown a strike. I made every pitch a strike for him," Lindor said. "I was helping him out in a way."
With the loss, New York dropped 21-30 on the year.