Pete Alonso Sets Mets Home Run Record With Third Inning Blast vs. Braves
Alonso passed Darryl Strawberry on the franchise's all-time home run list.
Mets star slugger Pete Alonso now stands alone atop the franchise's all-time home runs list after hitting a laser of a two-run home run in the third inning on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.
Alonso turned on a 1–1 95-mile-per-hour fastball and hit a line shot opposite field home run to right center field to notch his 253rd career blast, which moved him past Darryl Strawberry in New York's record books.
The historic home run sent Citi Field into a frenzy and continued a strong season from Alonso, who has hit .264 with 27 home runs and 95 RBI. He made his fourth consecutive All-Star team last month and was named to the roster for the Midsummer Classic for the fifth time in his career.
