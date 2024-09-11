Mets’ Jesse Winker Had Funny Exchange With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After Throwing Him Out
New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker went viral for a hilarious moment in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Winker picked up Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s line drive to left center and threw the ball to Eddy Alvarez at second base to get the out. Guerrero collided with Alvarez at the base and appeared to be safe, according to the initial call.
However, after a Mets’ challenge, the call was overturned and Guerrero was confirmed to be out.
As Guerrero stood there shaking his head in visible disbelief, Winker walked over, looked him in the eyes and stuck out his hand, offering what seemed to be an olive branch.
Guerrero flashed a wry smile, shook Winker’s hand, and that was that.
It wasn’t exactly the most thrilling moment in baseball, but it still gave fans a good laugh.