Mets Insider Reveals Five-Word Message Juan Soto Delivered During Players-Only Meeting
The New York Mets enjoyed a scalding start to the 2025 MLB season but finally hit some road bumps earlier this month and are in the midst of their roughest stretch yet. Entering Saturday afternoon the Mets had lost 11 of their past 14 games but were hoping a date with the Pittsburgh Pirates might snap them out of the slump. It did not; New York lost 9-2 at PNC park to fall to 48-36 on the year and make it 12 losses in the last 15 games.
Frustrations apparently peaked at that point and several players, including star shortstop Francisco Lindor, acknowledged they held a players-only meeting following Saturday's defeat. It turns out Juan Soto delivered a five-word message of encouragement and hope to his teammates at that meeting, per Mets insider Mike Puma of the New York Post.
"Juan Soto was among those who spoke during the players' only meeting, according to a source," Puma wrote on his X account. "Soto's message? 'Keep going. Believe in it.'"
It is a simple message but it may be all the Mets need. They were easily one of the best teams in baseball in the first two months of the year. June has not been kind but there are still a ton of games left to be played. Just keeping at it is as good advice as any before the All-Star break.
Soto should know given his rollercoaster of a season so far. The superstar slugger, signed to a massive $765 million deal this past offseason, hit only three home runs and posted a .241 batting average through March and April. Since the start of May, though, Soto has hit .262 with 17 homers. He kept at it, believed in his process, and is looking far more like the historically great hitter New York believed it was signing over the winter.
The Mets' next chance to turn it around will come on Sunday against the Pirates as they try to avoid an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the third-worst team in the National League.