Mets' Juan Soto Has Two-Word Plan for Dealing With 'Hate' From Yankees Fans
After slipping on his new threads as an official member of the New York Mets, Juan Soto, after being asked if signing a record $765 million contract with the Mets makes New York a Mets town, uttered nine words that were sure to ruffle feathers on the other side of town:
"It's been a Mets town for a long time."
Soto added that "championships" would ultimately tell which town rules the roost, but in declaring New York a "Mets town," the slugger invited pressure, as well as elevated animosity from Bronx Bombers fans.
Fast forward to Sunday, and Soto, who spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, whom he helped reach the franchise's first World Series since '09, arrived at the Mets' spring training site in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and was asked how he plans to deal with the building pressure as well as "hate" from Yankees fans that comes with making such a confident statement.
"Winning games," Soto said. "That's all you gotta do. You don't have to talk too much. You just gotta go out there and get the job done."
The Yankees have advanced to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons, compared to two times for the Mets in that same span. But the Mets snuck into the postseason as a wild card team last year, defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, then upset the Philadelphia Phillies before falling short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
Powered by young players, such as Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos, as well as proven veterans like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, the Mets boasted a core ready to win, as well as an owner committed to doing so.
The Mets' vision for the future, as well as a record contract, ultimately sold Soto to spurn the Yankees for the Mets. And he'll hear it from Yankees fans when the Mets travel to the Bronx for a three-game series in May.
But Soto made it clear how he plans to deal with such animosity.