Mets' Mark Vientos Made History With Clutch Performance in NLDS vs. Phillies
The New York Mets do not go down quietly.
On Sunday evening, it was Mark Vientos's turn in the batter's box with the game on the line, and he delivered an electric clutch hit, tying the game at 6–6 with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning.
In doing so, Vientos not only brought the Mets back from the brink of defeat in Game 2, but he also made some impressive MLB history.
Vientos, 24, became the youngest player in National League history to record three or more extra base hits in a single postseason game.
The third baseman launched a pair of two-run home runs during the Mets' back-and-forth loss in the second game of their NLDS clash with the rival Philadelphia Phillies. He started things off with a double in the first inning before smashing a two-run shot to right field in the third.
After walking in the fifth and striking out in the seventh, Vientos came back to the plate in the ninth and delivered one of the biggest at-bats of his career. His two-run shot off Matt Strahm tied the game, though the Phillies bounced back to secure a win in the bottom of the ninth.
Vientos has been enjoying his first taste of October baseball, and he's already landed in MLB history books after just five career games in the postseason.