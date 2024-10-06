SI

It Didn't Take Long For Phillies Fans to Boo Their Own Players in Game 2 vs. Mets

The Phillies trailed the Mets 3-0 in Game 2.
Fan of the Philadelphia Phillies didn't have much patience on Sunday.

It didn't take long for Phillies fans to jump on their team during Game 2 of the NLDS against the New York Mets. After their team fell behind 2-0 early, Philadelphia's fans began booing their own players after they went scoreless in the first four innings. The boos were not subtle and came on every at-bat.

Nick Castellanos seemed to get it the worst.

Say what you want, but it appeared to work. The Mets were up 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth when Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run and Castellanos followed that up with a solo shot to tie the game at 3-3.

The Phillies led 1-0 for most of Game 1, but a five-run eighth inning rally helped the Mets take the lead for good in a 6-2 victory. Game 2 is still up for grabs.

