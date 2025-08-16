SI

Mets' Nolan McLean Goes Behind-the-Back to Start Crafty Double Play vs. Mariners

The New York pitcher posted a strong debut.

Patrick Andres

Nolan McLean did it all in his debut.
Mets pitcher Nolan McLean debuted ably Saturday with 5 1/3 shutout innings against the Mariners, striking out eight while allowing just two hits.

The Willow Spring, N.C., native, however, went above and beyond to help his own cause in the field.

With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez sent a screaming grounder McLean's way. McLean went behind the back to snare it, threw to Brett Baty at second base, and watched Baty find first baseman Pete Alonso to complete a double play.

The play kept the Mariners off the board and paved the way for a much-needed 3–1 New York victory, which increased the Mets' cushion over the Reds in the National League wild-card race to one game.

McLean joined the squad with a scintillating minor-league season under his belt. He's 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

