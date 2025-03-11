Mets Pitcher Artfully Dodges Line Drive During Mid-Game TV Interview
Monday's spring training game was an eventful one for New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning. Not only did the new Mets starter put together a solid outing, but also he showed off his catlike reflexes during an interview with SNY.
Canning, who had been a middling starter with the Los Angeles Angels since 2019, impressed on the mound, striking out five and surrendering just one hit in 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
While doing an interview with the Mets' booth during the eighth inning, with his teammate Huascar Brazobán facing the Cardinals' Michael Helman, he was nearly hit by a line drive into the dugout. Luckily, he had his eye on the ball and was able to evade the scorcher with his headset on.
"Oh s---," Canning said during the interview, as he dodged the ball as he was asked a question about New York's use of technology to develop their pitchers. SNY's cameras caught the moment in slow motion.
Canning won the American League Gold Glove award in 2020, and with reflexes like that, it's no surprise that he's strong in the field.