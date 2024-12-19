New York Mets Sign Starter Griffin Canning to One-Year Deal
The New York Mets have made a move to bring in a starting pitcher.
The Mets have signed right-handed starting pitcher Griffin Canning to a one-year, $4.25 million contract, as a source confirmed to Mets On SI.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report this agreement. Per Rosenthal, the deal contains $1 million in potential bonuses.
Mets On SI first reported the Mets' interest in Canning on Sunday. The two sides had been discussing a deal for about a week or so, which ultimately came to fruition.
Canning, 28, has spent all five of his big-league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Canning was selected in the second-round of the 2017 MLB Draft and was a former top prospect.
Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA, 5.26 FIP, 1.398 WHIP, 130 strikeouts and 66 walks across a career-high 171.2 innings (32 appearances, 31 starts) with the Angels in 2024.
A lower back stress fracture caused Canning to miss the entire 2022 season. But upon returning in 2023, the righty posted a 4.32 ERA, a 1.236 WHIP and 139 strikeouts across 127 innings (24 appearances, 22 starts). However, Canning took a major step back last year, which saw his 9.9 K/9 rate drop to 6.6 K/9.
On October 31, the Angels traded Canning to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for DH/outfielder Jorge Soler. But the Braves non-tendered Canning in November, making him a free agent.
Canning's three most used pitches are a four-seam fastball (93.4 mph average), a changeup (88.6 mph) and a slider (87.7 mph). He also has a curveball in his arsenal, which he throws less frequently.
With the addition of Canning, the Mets currently have eight viable big-league starters on their roster. Canning, Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill and Jose Butto are four capable backend options that could be competing for the fifth spot in the rotation barring future moves.
In his career, Canning has posted a 4.78 ERA, a 1.333 WHIP, 483 strikeouts and 183 walks in 508 innings (94 starts, 99 appearances).
Canning could become the latest reclamation project for the Mets and their pitching coaches.