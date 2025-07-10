Mets Pitcher Replaces Giants' Robbie Ray on National League All-Star Team
The New York Mets have been blessed with one of the best pitching staffs in baseball this season—and now they will have a starter at the All-Star Game to prove it.
Mets pitcher David Peterson has been named to his first All-Star team, Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon. Peterson will replace San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray, who is in line to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A 29-year-old native of Arcadia, Calif., Peterson is in his sixth season with New York. He is 6–4 this year with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched, and he is one of just six National League pitchers to throw a shutout this year.
He will join first baseman Pete Alonso, pitcher Edwin Diaz and shortstop Francisco Lindor as the Mets' representatives in Cumberland, Ga., Tuesday.
New York is currently 53–40—one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race.