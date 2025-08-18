Mets Pitcher Hit Randy Arozarena in the Head on First Pitch of Little League Classic
The Little League Classic is meant to be a wholesome event, but Sunday's clash between the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners got off to quite the opposite start.
The very first pitch of the game from Clay Holmes ran up and in, catching Mariners leadoff hitter Randy Arozarena right around the head.
Karl Ravech had barely even finished introducing the game by the time Holmes's pitch clipped Arozarena as the Little League Classic was off to a rather awkward start.
"... on Sunday Night Baseball, and he gets drilled by Holmes, right off the bat," said Ravech.
Some words were exchanged between the two teams but Arozarena eventually took first base without incident and play resumed. The outfielder was able to remain in the game.
That certainly wasn't the first pitch fans in Williamsport were anticipating on Sunday evening.