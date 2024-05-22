Mets Pitcher Hurls Cooler in Dugout Meltdown After Struggling vs. Guardians
New York Mets pitcher Jake Diekman was irate after an outing gone wrong on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, and he took his frustrations out on an unlucky cooler in the dugout after getting pulled by manager Carlos Mendoza.
Diekman relieved Adrian Houser in the sixth inning, inheriting a runner on first base with no outs. After working a 2–2 count to David Fry, the Guardians' pinch hitter got ahold of the sixth pitch of the at-bat, sending it over the wall in right field.
After striking out the next two batters, Diekman issued a walk and was promptly removed from the game, resulting in his meltdown in the dugout and the loss of a water cooler.
Diekman could be seen lifting up the cooler and chucking it towards the stairs in the back of the dugout before plodding on after it. A couple Mets teammates could be seen glancing over uncomfortably at the commotion before coming to the conclusion that they would be better off staying out of it.
After not surrendering a home run in any of his first 18 appearances this season, Diekman has now given one up in each of his last two outings.