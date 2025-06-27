SI

Mets Pitcher Suffered Scary Non-Contact Injury During Game vs. Braves

Canning exited the game in the top of the third inning after appearing to land awkwardly on the mound.

Tim Capurso

New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning suffered a scary non-contact injury during his start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night at Citi Field.

In the top of the third inning with one out and one runner on, Canning, facing Braves shortstop Nick Allen, delivered an 0-1 slider which resulted in a groundout out to short. But as Canning landed on the mound, his left leg seemed to awkwardly plant, and the Mets starter hobbled off the mound and dropped to the ground in the infield grass, where he laid as Mets players, manager Carlos Mendoza and team trainers surrounded him.

Canning was then helped off the field.

Mets color analyst Ron Darling initially feared an Achilles injury for Canning, but the Mets announced that it was an ankle injury for the starter and that he would undergo imaging.

Canning, 29, in December of 2024 signed a one-year contract with the Mets. The Mission Viejo, Calif., native is in the midst of a bounce-back season, as he has pitched to a 7-3 record and a 3.77 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched in 2025.

