Mets Players Rock Not-So-Subtle Gesture to Support Luis Severino in Game 3 Start
Luis Severino was on the mound for the New York Mets in NLCS Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he had the full backing of all his teammates as he toed the rubber.
In an effort to show support for their starting pitcher, Mets players in the dugout wore Severino's No. 40 on their faces. Some players, including fellow starting pitchers Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana, had it written straight on their face. Others, such as DH Jesse Winker, opted to have it written over their eyeblack.
Mets players have been wearing eyeblack in the dugout, even when they're not playing.
Last week, Manaea told reporters that the eyeblack was an idea that stemmed from Winker, who wanted to provide the team with another good luck charm. It started during their postseason-clinching bout against the Atlanta Braves, and it quickly caught on as a potential good luck charm to carry into the postseason. With Severino on the bump against the Dodgers, players opted to write his No. 40 in eyeblack on their faces in support of the righty.
Severino threw 95 pitches across 4 2/3 innings in Game 3, surrendering two runs (none earned) and striking out three.