Mets Roasted by Funny One-Liner in 'SNL's' Juan Soto-Church Lady Sketch

The baseball world is patiently waiting for news on where Juan Soto will be playing in 2025 and beyond, as the 26-year-old right fielder is expected to land what could be an MLB record-breaking deal at any moment.

Soto's dip into free agency has become so big that he got spoofed on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In case you missed it, one of the cast members played Soto in a sketch with Dana Carvey and his legendary character, The Church Lady.

Church Lady: "You might as well tell us what team do you think you’re going to pick."

Soto: "I don’t know, right now I hope the Yankees make me the best offer. "

Church Lady: "Well as a Christian I have to ask you, why not spend your time and money helping the needy and less fortunate?"

Soto: "You’re right. Maybe I sign with the Mets."

Zing!

Mets fans would love for that to happen but we'll have to continue to wait for Soto news to break.

