Mets vs. Yankees TV Battle Leads to Astonishing Ratings News

The @Mets-@Yankees rivalry getting hotter



3 Subway Series games from July 4-6 averaged 356,000 viewers on @SNYtv, +70% over what YES Network drew for series



SNY was 154% better among adults 25-54, and 166% better among adults 18-34



Also best July 4 game ever on @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/g4ptUzOeT4