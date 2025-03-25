Mic’d Up Dodgers Third Base Coach Called No-Doubt Home Run the Second It Hit the Bat
“That ball’s gone.”
There are few sounds in sports as satisfying as the *thwack* of a bat connecting with a pitch for a sure-fire home run.
On Monday night, Dodgers fans were treated to just that, and no one was more sure of the dinger than third base coach Dino Ebel, who, in a delightful turn of events, was mic’d up and interviewing with the broadcast booth.
In the top of the second inning, Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez swung on a ball that hung right on the plate. As soon as the *thwack* sounded, Ebel made the call.
“That ball’s gone,” Ebel said. Indeed it was, and the Dodgers tied the game 1–1.
In just a few days, the home runs will start counting for real. But lucky for us, home runs during spring training sound just as good to the ears.
