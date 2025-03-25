Dodgers Receive Promising Mookie Betts Update Ahead of Home Opener
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts missed the team's two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs due to an illness that caused him to lose over 15 pounds. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the Betts started to feel sick the day before the team flew to Japan, but he still went on the trip because the two didn't think the illness would linger as long as it did.
As the Dodgers returned to the United States ahead of their home opener Thursday vs. the Detroit Tigers, Roberts says that Betts is on the mend. According to a report from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Roberts said he's "really encouraged" by Betts's progress and thinks he will be ready to play Thursday.
Gonzalez noted that Betts went through a full workout at Dodgers Stadium Monday and is expected to play in the team's final spring training game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.
"He tried solid food, kept it down, got through his workout, and he's gonna go home and eat some more solid food," Roberts said Monday via ESPN.
Betts spoke to reporters Sunday about the scary illness, where he said his body was "just kind of eating itself." He mentioned every time he tried to eat, he'd throw up—unable to sustain any fuel. His spirits seemed fine, though, and ready to get back on the field.
Gonzalez reported that Betts got an IV in Japan and was sent home early. He was scheduled to start in the Dodgers' spring training game Sunday but was a late scratch after another vomiting spell.
Roberts has since said that Betts "turned a corner" and should be ready to go for the team's home opener, barring any setbacks.