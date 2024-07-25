Mic'd Up Jose Iglesias Turned Double Play, Then Smoothly Hit Rendition of 'OMG'
New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias is a man of many talents.
Two of those were on full display in a mic'd up interview with ESPN during the network's broadcast of the Mets' 12-3 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
Iglesias, wearing the microphone during the bottom of the second inning, ran to cover second as teammate Mark Vientos made a diving stop of a DJ LeMahieu grounder, firing the ball to second for the first out, with Iglesias then delivering the ball to first to complete the double play.
"Let's go," Iglesias said as he released the ball. "Look at Swaggy V, he's feeling it."
As he jogged back to the dugout, Iglesias looked into the ESPN broadcast camera and performed an on-field rendition of his hit pop single OMG.
Too smooth.