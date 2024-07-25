SI

Mic'd Up Jose Iglesias Turned Double Play, Then Smoothly Hit Rendition of 'OMG'

Both Iglesias and Candelita showed up in a mic'd up interview during the Mets-Yankees game.

Tim Capurso

New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias sings to the camera during a mic'd up interview during the club's 12-3 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias sings to the camera during a mic'd up interview during the club's 12-3 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @MLB
In this story:

New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias is a man of many talents.

Two of those were on full display in a mic'd up interview with ESPN during the network's broadcast of the Mets' 12-3 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Iglesias, wearing the microphone during the bottom of the second inning, ran to cover second as teammate Mark Vientos made a diving stop of a DJ LeMahieu grounder, firing the ball to second for the first out, with Iglesias then delivering the ball to first to complete the double play.

"Let's go," Iglesias said as he released the ball. "Look at Swaggy V, he's feeling it."

As he jogged back to the dugout, Iglesias looked into the ESPN broadcast camera and performed an on-field rendition of his hit pop single OMG.

Too smooth.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB