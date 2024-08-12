Mic'd Up Victor Robles Was Fired Up for Jorge Polanco's Diving Stop Against the Mets
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was mic'd up for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball coverage between the M's and the New York Mets, and as the network always hopes for, the hot mic once again led to an incredible audio clip for the live audience at home.
In the top of the second on Sunday night, Mets right fielder Ben Gamel laced a hard hit ball to the right side of the infield. Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco went diving to his left for an incredible stop and threw out Gamel from his knees for the final out of the inning.
The play by Polanco sent Robles into a frenzy on the hot mic.
"Here we go! That's what I'm talking about!" Robles exclaimed.
The joy and excitement from Robles was palpable in the crucial early-game play from Polanco that ended the inning and prevented multiple runners from entering scoring position.
Polanco followed up his great defensive stop with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning, his 11th of the season, to give the Mariners the early 1-0 lead.
Quite the start to the game for Polanco and quite the mic'd up segment for ESPN.