Yankees Make Unwanted Club History As They Suffer Third Straight Shutout Loss

New York's once-formidable American League East lead is narrowing.

Patrick Andres

Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Angels.
Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Angels. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
If the New York Yankees are the favorites to repeat as American League champions, they haven't been playing like it in recent days.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kyle Hendricks turned back the clock and dominated the Yankees 4–0 to hand New York its third consecutive shutout loss. That came on the heels of a 2–0 loss to the Boston Red Sox Sunday and a 1–0 loss to the Angels Monday.

Per Baseball Reference's database, the game marked the seventh instance in history of the Yankees being shut out three times in a row.

Previous instances included 1908 against the Washington Senators, 1929 against the St. Louis Browns, 1960 against the Kansas City Athletics and Baltimore Orioles, 1968 against the California Angels and Chicago White Sox, 1975 against the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, and 2016 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York won the pennant in '60, the only one of those six years where they made the playoffs. The Yankees have to hope 2025 ends in a similar fashion.

