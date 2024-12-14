Michael King Breaks Down Why Pitching to Shohei Ohtani Is Near Impossible
After winning three MVP awards in the past four seasons, the fact that Shohei Ohtani is a tough hitter to face on the mound is not a shocker.
But hearing from one of the players stuck going up against him, the challenge of taking on Ohtani becomes a whole lot clearer, and much more fascinating.
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King spoke with Rob Friedman (known as @PitchingNinja across baseball social media) and broke down in detail how hard it is to get an out from Ohtani.
“You have to be able to command all four quadrants. You can’t sit on a certain area, even if you’re throwing multiple pitches in that area, he’s going to get you,” King said. “The scouting report that I had on him was that we had to get in on him. I threw a first pitch four-seamer, up and in, dotted up and in, and he ripped it 110 MPH down the right field line.”
King also praised Ohtani’s ability to make adjustments mid-game, citing a battle between him and Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. After Skenes got the better of Ohtani in their first matchup, Ohtani made him pay.
While taking on Ohtani is one of the toughest assignments King gets as a pitcher, it’s one he faces with pride.
“It’s a good challenge. I’d much rather face the best of the best and hopefully dominate the best of the best,” King said. “It’s a blessing and a curse to be able to face guys like that, because they’re definitely going to get you, and they definitely got me last year. But it’s a really fun kind of cat and mouse game, and it’s my favorite part of pitching.”