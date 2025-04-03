Mics Caught Keith Hernandez’s NSFW Complaint About Mets, Marlins Hitting in Extra Innings
The New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins in extra innings on Wednesday, taking down the home side 6-5. Mets announcer Keith Hernandez was not particularly impressed with how things went in the 10th inning, however.
As the SNY broadcast returned from commercial after both the Mets and Marlins failed to score in the 10th, a hot mic caught Hernandez's NSFW complaint about their performances at the plate.
"Piss-poor hitting," the color commentator said.
With the automatic runner on second for extras, the Mets managed to get men on first and third before recording three straight outs. The Marlins sacrifice bunted Dane Myers over to third in the bottom of the frame, but he was thrown out at home in the next at-bat on a ground ball that turned into a fielder's choice. Then Javier Sanoja fouled out to the catcher to end the inning.
It was not an exemplary sequence at the plate for either team, as Hernandez astutely observed. But he didn't have to stew for long; the Mets knocked in two runs in the top of the 11th and held on for the win.