Mics Caught Salvador Perez Joking With Cameraman During Royals-Yankees Game
Kansas City Royals catcher/first baseman Salvador Perez had a little fun joking with a cameraman during Monday's 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.
In the top of the eighth inning, Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo, facing Royals' relief pitcher Dan Altavilla, fouled off an 0-1 fastball towards the Kansas City dugout area, which is where Perez, playing first base on Monday night, headed in pursuit of the ball.
When the foul ball landed out of his reach amidst a crew of camera operators, Perez couldn't help but joke with one of the camermen. Mics picked up Perez's funny moment with the cameraman in a video shared by Talkin' Baseball on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Hey you should’ve moved. Oh my god. You don’t have a glove!" Perez said with a smile as the man burst into laughter.
Yeah, where were you on that one? In all seriousness, thank you Salvador Perez for making a seemingly routine pop fly a moment of comedic relief.
Perez and the Royals (39-28) will play three more games against the Yankees (47-21).